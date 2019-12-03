|
Gray, Mildred L.
Mildred L. Gray left this life peacefully on November 28, 2019. She was the wife of William "Pete" Gray of Ansonia, CT, and mother to Steven Gray of Columbia, MD and Lisa Gray of Oakland, CA. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves a daughter-in-law, Nicole; grandchildren, Chase and Synclaire; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to remember her.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, on December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a Reflection hour from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a ministry near and dear to her heart, the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Diaper Bank, in memory of Mildred Gray, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019