Stevenson, Mildred Louise
Mildred Louise Stevenson, 79, of Hamden, departed this life May 8, 2020. She was the wife of Leonard Stevenson. Mrs. Stevenson was born in Scotland Neck, NC on August 4, 1940, raised in Norfolk, VA and graduated in 1959 form Booker T. Washington high school, a daughter of the late Luther Norman and Betty Norman. She was a longtime member of St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church in New Haven where she served on the Usher Board for many years. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT as an Accounts Control Clerk. In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Mitchell Stevenson, Sr. (Jimena); a daughter, Michele Stevenson-Reed; grandchildren, Jarot M. Stevenson; Mitchell Stevenson Jr; Leonard A. Stevenson; Michael B. Reed; Mason B. Reed, Niece Kathy Norman; Nephews Trent Edmonds; Kevin Gause; and Shon Edmonds and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sisters, Geraldine Gause and Betty Edmonds.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3(three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside service and interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.