Mendillo, Mildred
Mildred Gagliardi Mendillo, of New Haven passed away December 8, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late John Gagliardi and Angelo Mendillo. Born in New Haven on February 24, 1915, the daughter of the late Albert and Antoinette Fusco Cosenza, Mildred was a longtime and active member of the East Shore Senior Center. She is the beloved mother of Jeanette (Henry) DeGregorio. Sister of the late Frances Esposito, and James, John, and Frank Cosenza. Grandmother of David (Suzanne) and Steven (Nikki) DeGregorio. Also survived by four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mildred's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019