New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Mendillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Mendillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Mendillo Obituary
Mendillo, Mildred
Mildred Gagliardi Mendillo, of New Haven passed away December 8, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late John Gagliardi and Angelo Mendillo. Born in New Haven on February 24, 1915, the daughter of the late Albert and Antoinette Fusco Cosenza, Mildred was a longtime and active member of the East Shore Senior Center. She is the beloved mother of Jeanette (Henry) DeGregorio. Sister of the late Frances Esposito, and James, John, and Frank Cosenza. Grandmother of David (Suzanne) and Steven (Nikki) DeGregorio. Also survived by four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mildred's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -