Mooney, Mildred P.
Mildred Pinto Mooney, 86, of Orange, beloved wife of James P. Mooney MD, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. Born on August 2, 1932 at Griffin Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Emma Saldamarco Pinto.
Mil grew up in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. She had attended St. Ann school in Bridgeport and later Lauralton Hall in Milford. Mil received her associate's degree in Dental Hygiene at Fones School University of Bridgeport. She was active in all sports including softball, tennis, and field hockey. Music was her forte at Lauralton. She sang the lead at several operettas and the Hallelujah Chorus of Handel's Messiah with the combined choruses of Fairfield prep and Belltelephone, as well as many weddings. She was honored by Lauralton with their Claven Award. Mil met her husband to be on her 17th birthday. They were married for 64 years.
Her dental hygiene career included setting up a dental clinic at Varca in Derby with retired navy equipment. Mil took on the full time job of wife and mother which she excelled at. She loved her family fiercely. At the age of forty, she began playing golf and enjoyed playing at the Racebrook Country Club. Despite her late start, she was the ladies club champion and also had 4 holes-in-one. Mil frequently accompanied her husband on European business trips as well as vacations. Most of all she enjoyed her family and friends, and as someone said, she never met a stranger.
Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Balsamo, his secretary Melissa, and the staff at the West Haven Medical Group. The Seasons Hospice Group provided compassionate and loving care at home.
Along with her loving husband, Mil is survived by her son, James P. (Laura) Mooney; daughter, Mildred M. McGrath; and grandchildren, Laura A. Mooney, Kayte Mooney, James Mooney IV, and Mildred M.J. McGrath. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Anne Mooney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019