Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Helen & Harry Rosenberg
810 Robert Treat Dr.
Orange, CT
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
at the home of Helen & Harry Rosenberg
810 Robert Treat Dr.
Orange, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Helen & Harry Rosenberg
810 Robert Treat Dr.
Orange, CT
Mildred (Weisman) Sackler


1922 - 2020
Mildred (Weisman) Sackler Obituary
(Weisman) Sackler, Mildred
Mildred(Weisman) Sackler, 97, devoted wife of more than 50 years to the late Alvin Sackler, died in Bridgeport on Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, May 13, 1922, Mildred was the daughter of the late Samuel & Evelyn(Demel) Weisman. Beloved Mother of Helen Sackler-Rosenberg(Harry Rosenberg) of Orange & Michael Sackler(Lori Reisman-Sackler) of Englewood, NJ. Dear Sister of the late Martin Weisman. Cherished Grandmother of Evan & Maddy Rosenberg, Eliot & Henry Sackler.
Funeral Services at Mt. Hebron Cemetery are Strictly Private. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the . A Period of Mourning will be observed on Thursday from 5-9p.m. and on Saturday, 6-9p.m., at the home of Helen & Harry Rosenberg, 810 Robert Treat Dr., Orange. A Brief Kaddish Service will take place on Thursday @ 7p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020
