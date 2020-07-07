1/1
Mildred Teuber
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teuber, Mildred
Mildred Ziello Teuber, 96, of Wallingford, formerly of Waterbury and North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of 73 years to William J. Teuber, Sr. Mildred was born in Oakville, CT on August 22, 1923 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna Caldarado Ziello. She had worked for the former Knudsen Dairy and Chloride Systems of North Haven. Mildred was a member of the North Haven Senior Center and a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection of Wallingford. Mother of Cynthia Cappetta (John), William J. Teuber, Jr. (Ann Marie) and John "Jack" Teuber. Grandmother of Sarah Dillon (Timothy), Daniel Cappetta (Helen), Katherine Cappetta (Kevin McManmon), Rachel Legault (Craig), Elizabeth Teuber, Christine O'Donnell (Patrick), Cecilia and Ingrid Teuber. Sister of Alice Kielty and the late Alfred, Louis, Patrick, Richard, Robert, Claire Ziello and Angeline Davis. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Friday morning, July 10th from 10:30 to 11:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30. Interment will immediately follow the mass in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Resurrection Building Fund. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved