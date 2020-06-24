DeBowes, MilesMiles Conrad DeBowes passed away in his sleep, unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kevin and Karra DeBowes are his loving parents and Preston is his devoted, older brother.An adorable, curly haired, funny and happy child, Miles was born on August 9th, 2018 at Greenwich Hospital and has lived in Wilton, CT since his birth. Miles brought light and laughter to everyone who had the honor to meet him.Miles is survived by his heartbroken parents Kevin, from New Haven, CT and Karra, from Middletown, NJ, his brother Preston; grandparents: Rick and Toni Fogliano, Anne DeBowes and Russ Hamilton, and Dave DeBowes and Cindy Gonzales; great-grandmother: Mary Reynolds; aunts and uncles, Rick and Kathryn Fogliano, Lori and Matt Ecker, Tim DeBowes and Christina Federico, and Mike DeBowes; and cousins: Trey, Aidan, Graham, Whitney, Rosalia, and Juliette.The wake is Sun, June 28, 2020 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at T. Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT 06829. Other services will be private.In lieu of flowers, consider contributing a gift to Preston's college fund in honor of Miles' memory. Please use this link and enter code: CTLy8vsz.