Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Millard J. Sullivan


1949 - 2020
Millard J. Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Millard J.
Millard J. Sullivan of Branford died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was born in Port Chester, NY February 7, 1949, son of the late Francis and Alice Thompson Sullivan. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. He worked for many years for Metro-North Railroad until his retirement in 2009. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Brown of Branford and Tara (Rodney) Iuteri of Daytona, FL; his grandchildren, Judith Ann, Justin and Jayden Iuteri, and Kordele Brown; and his siblings, Christine O'Brien of Hamden, Rosemary Tuschak of San Antonio, TX, Kenneth Sullivan of Orlando, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Sullivan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service Tuesday morning at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the funeral from 10:00 – 11:00. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
