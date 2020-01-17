|
Davis, Milton
Milton Davis 86, of West Haven, beloved husband of 57 years to Lois Isabelle Davis, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, in South Carolina where he resided surrounded by his family. He was the loving father of four children, Robert J. Davis (wife Cheryl), Patricia A. Davis Carne' (husband Gene Carne Jr), Timothy J. Davis (wife Robin) and Peter J. Davis; also survived by 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by granddaughter Cherie Noelle Pritch and great granddaughter Lianna Fratantonio.
Milton was retired New Haven Manufacturing after 30 years of service.
His memorial service will be held at St. Lawrence Church 207 Main St, West Haven, CT 06516 on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.
A graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery will follow at 11:10 a.m. where Milton will be laid to rest with the love of his life Lois. Family and close friends will gather for a reception will follow the services at the Elks Club 265 Main St, West Haven, CT 06516.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020