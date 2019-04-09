Greenhouse, Milton S.

Milton S. Greenhouse, 97, passed away at his home in Hamden on April 8, 2019. He was the husband of the late Annette Greenhouse. Milton was born in New Haven on January 27, 1922 and was the son of the late William and Sophie (Freed) Greenhouse. He was a World War II veteran (U.S. Army). Milton was a retired plumbing and heating contractor and owner of William Greenhouse Plumbing and Heating Co.

Beloved mother of Lorrie (Peter) Gardella of Hamden and Matthew (Shelley) Greenhouse of Annapolis, MD. Cherished grandmother of William, Benjamin and Molly.

Funeral Services will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, THURSDAY morning April 11, at 10:00 o'clock. Period of Mourning will be PRIVATE. Memorial Contributions may be sent to, Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019