Mimi Purce Schmitt 93, of Durham passed away on February 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Mason Purce. Mimi lived in Hamden for many years before moving to Durham. She was born in Woodstock, CT on Jan. 8, 1927. She was an antique dealer for many years and was the owner of The Ginger Bread House Antiques and Mimis Country Auctions. She loved antiques and would drive near and far to find them. Mrs. Schmitt leaves a son and daughter-in-law Donald F. Schmitt, Sr. and Jane Schmitt of Durham, a grandson Donald F. Schmitt, III of Durham, a granddaughter Julie O'Malley of Durham and her great-grandchildren Shannon and Kendra O'Malley DJ Schmitt of Durham. She was predeceased by a great-grandson Devin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020