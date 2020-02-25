New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mimi Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mimi Purce Schmitt


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mimi Purce Schmitt Obituary
Schmitt, Mimi Purce
Mimi Purce Schmitt 93, of Durham passed away on February 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Mason Purce. Mimi lived in Hamden for many years before moving to Durham. She was born in Woodstock, CT on Jan. 8, 1927. She was an antique dealer for many years and was the owner of The Ginger Bread House Antiques and Mimis Country Auctions. She loved antiques and would drive near and far to find them. Mrs. Schmitt leaves a son and daughter-in-law Donald F. Schmitt, Sr. and Jane Schmitt of Durham, a grandson Donald F. Schmitt, III of Durham, a granddaughter Julie O'Malley of Durham and her great-grandchildren Shannon and Kendra O'Malley DJ Schmitt of Durham. She was predeceased by a great-grandson Devin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mimi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -