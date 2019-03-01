New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
81 Center Rd
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Minnie Criscuolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Criscuolo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minnie Criscuolo Obituary
Criscuolo, Minnie
Minnie Criscuolo, of Woodbridge passed away peacefully at her home February 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Louis "Gigi"" Criscuolo. Born in New Haven October 15, 1927, daughter of the late Domenico and Antonietta Testa Corraro, Minnie was a secretary for the IBEW Local 90 and the Nutmeg Federal Credit Union. After her retirement, Minnie enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, visiting Italy, Las Vegas, and cruising the Caribbean. She was an active parishioner and past-president of the Ladies Guild at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Minnie was a devoted wife and mother, always supporting her family whether through cub scouts or hockey. Beloved mother of Frank (Pam Johnson) Criscuolo, Louis Criscuolo Jr., and David (Linda) Criscuolo. Sister of the late Jennie Bombace, and Margaret, Clifford, Amedeo "Terry," Louis, and Albert Corraro. Proud grandmother of Louis M., Taylor, and Michael Criscuolo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd. in Woodbridge. Burial will follow in Eastside Burial Grounds. There will be no visiting hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Minnie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2019
