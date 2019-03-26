|
|
Richard, Minnie
Minnie Richard, 87, of New Haven passed away March 20, 2019. She was born Aug. 27, 1931 to the late Elijah Gibson and Byrd Mabel in New Haven. Minnie leaves to cherish her memories sons Jasper Mills and Will Mills; daughters Sheila Corbett, Carolyn Bert-Saunders, Corrine Carr, Wanda Mills and Toni Harris; a brother Raymond Gibson; sisters Violet Newton, Christine Turner, Corrine Browne, Gwendolyn Walker and Debbie Carr. A celebration of life will be held Thurs., March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m at Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT 06516. Calling hours 10 a.m until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Richard family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019