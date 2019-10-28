|
|
Gibbons, Minnie Ruth
Minnie Ruth (Carrano) Gibbons passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at home with her daughters by her side. Ruth was born in the Wooster Square neighborhood of New Haven to Gennaro and Elizabeth (Hellwig) Carrano. She married the love of her life, the late Robert L. Gibbons, and soon after settled in Woodbridge. With her husband, she shared a love of travel, visiting all fifty states, traveling Europe and sailing through the Panama Canal. She retired as an accounting assistant from Yale University. In her later years, Ruth enjoyed vacationing in Vero Beach, FL with her daughters, where she could often be found sitting by the ocean with a good book. After retirement, she volunteered at the Woodbridge Senior Center, where she was a board member, receiving the volunteer of the year award in 2014. Ruth leaves to carry her memory her two devoted daughters, Cynthia Gibbons and Jacqueline Gibbons, both of Woodbridge. In addition, she leaves behind her sisters, Lucille Thomas and Shirley Cirelli, and brother Neil Carrano. She was predeceased by a brother, Gennaro Carrano, Jr.
Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 75 Center Road, Woodbridge at 11:00 a.m. October 30, 2019. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to either the Cure Sanfillipo Foundation at www.curesff.org or VNA Community Health Care and Hospice, for the benefit of the hospice program at www.connecticuthomecare.org To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2019