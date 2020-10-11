1/
Miriam Setlow
Setlow, Miriam
Miriam Garber Setlow on October 10, 2020. She was 94 years old. Daughter of David and Esther Lipman. Predeceased by husbands Mitchel W. Garber and Herbert D. Setlow. Predeceased by sons Bruce Garber and Larry Garber. Survived by her sister Faye Glass, two children Steve (Ruthie) Garber and Marcy (David) Fish. Also survived by grandchildren Trudy, Molly, Peter, Micah, and Jeremy Garber, and Emily Fish, and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
