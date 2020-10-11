Miriam Setlow

Setlow, MiriamMiriam Garber Setlow on October 10, 2020. She was 94 years old. Daughter of David and Esther Lipman. Predeceased by husbands Mitchel W. Garber and Herbert D. Setlow. Predeceased by sons Bruce Garber and Larry Garber. Survived by her sister Faye Glass, two children Steve (Ruthie) Garber and Marcy (David) Fish. Also survived by grandchildren Trudy, Molly, Peter, Micah, and Jeremy Garber, and Emily Fish, and two great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit: