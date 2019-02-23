|
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310
Skolnick, Miriam Spector
Miriam Spector Skolnick of Hamden formerly Woodbridge passed away on February 21, Mrs. Skolnick was predeceased by her husband George Skolnick and her sister Dorothy Spector Noretsky. Mrs. Skolnick is survived by her brother Morris (Delores) Spector, loving mother of Barbara (Andrew) Hodes, David P. Skolnick, and Helene(Tamir) Battat; and cherished grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 16, great-great-grandmother of three.
Funeral Services will be held at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St New Haven on SUNDAY morning February 24, at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Service to follow in Shara Torah Cemetery, Farwell St. West Haven. Period of Mourning will be Observed at 720 Mix Ave Hamden Apt.# 310, Sunday 7-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday 1-3, 7-9 p.m. Friday 1-3, Saturday 7-9 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Southern Conn. Hebrew Academy, 261 Derby Ave, Orange, CT.06477 or Jewish Cemetery Asso. of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd. Woodbridge, CT 06525. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2019
