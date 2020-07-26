Schnepp, Miriam Temler
Miriam Temler Schnepp, age 87, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully from aspiration pneumonia at Yale New Haven Hospital on July 23, 2020. Her devoted daughter, Deborah, held her hand and stayed with her until the end. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lee Schnepp, who passed away in 2019.
Miriam was born in The Bronx, NY on November 18, 1932 to the late Harry Temler and late Mollie (Popowitz) Temler. She grew up in The Bronx, NY and attended James Monroe High School. She went to college at age 16 at The City College of New York (CCNY), where she earned a Masters in Teaching Education.
Miriam went on to have a rewarding career as an art teacher and taught at PS 12, grades K-9, for a decade. In 1959, she met the love of her life while folk dancing and after several years of courtship, married David Lee Schnepp on July 26, 1964. They relocated to CT, in 1968, shortly after starting a family. Miriam then worked as a substitute teacher and also took care of two young children at home. She later took some courses at Southern Connecticut State University and changed careers. In 1977, she was hired as Coordinator and Program Supervisor for the Senior Center of the City of West Haven (formerly Allingtown Senior Center) where she was a dedicated worker for 41 years. Miriam retired in 2018 at age 85. The Senior Center held a retirement party for her that was a full house, with 120 seniors in attendance to bid her a wonderful farewell. Mayor Nancy Rossi personally awarded her with a Certificate of Dedicated Service and Excellence and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro awarded her with a Certificate of Special Recognition.
Miriam's hobbies and interests included playing the piano, Scrabble, Chinese Checkers, drawing, writing poetry, puzzle books, line dancing, museums, going to the theatre to see plays and musicals, cinema, and reading books and magazines about science, culture, humanity, the arts, health and well-being. She also enjoyed traveling, going clothing and jewelry shopping, and taking trips to the CT casinos with her late husband. Miriam considered herself to be a humanist and was very philanthropic, donating to a plethora of charities throughout her life.
Miriam is survived by her cherished daughter Deborah Karen (Schnepp) Kluczinsky, son-in-law Robert John Kluczinsky, Jr., both of West Haven, CT, and several nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by beloved husband David Lee Schnepp, cherished son Jonathan David Schnepp of Hollywood, CA, brother Murray Temler of Scarsdale, NY and brother Aaron Temler of Brooklyn, NY.
Miriam had a compassionate, supportive, loving, and sweet soul. She was a wonderful and caring wife and mother and will be immensely missed by her family and friends. Her kind and joyful spirit will remain with all of us and the fond memories we have will be cherished forever. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Miriam Temler Schnepp can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www.aspca.org
. Miriam loved animals and always supported the welfare of all living creatures.