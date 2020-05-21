Spaner, Mirium
Mirium Spaner, 99 years old of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Alfred Spaner.
She graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in nursing.
She worked as a registered nurse for 52 years providing her patients and their families with superb nursing care. Mirium was a beautiful and generous person. She made friends wherever she went, more importantly she made sure no one around her was without a friend. Her warm smile and kind heart will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family, Dale and Howard Spaner, Stephen and Colleen Spaner, Nancy and Keith Wall, Laurie and Stephen Zelas, Sharon Spaner, Robert and Kim Spaner, 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Private for Immediate Family Members Only and are under the care of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.