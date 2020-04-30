Baez-West, Misty
Misty Joel (DeClaybrook) West, 53, a life long resident of CT, went into eternal rest on April 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. Misty was born in Hartford, CT on March 5, 1967 to the late Barbara (McBride), and Louis DeClaybrook Jr. She raised 3 loving children, Danielle DeClaybrook (38), Luis Baez Jr. (32), both of New Haven, CT, and Sonsecharai Figueroa (35) of Meriden, CT. Despite her battle with Lupus, she took on the world full throttle. On July 26, 2003, Misty married Raymond West (64), of New Haven, CT, and together, raised her 2 grandsons Reginald Coleman Jr. (19), and Zyair Coleman (16). She was an advocate for breast cancer awareness, and supported the cause with all her heart. Misty truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as talking with family and friends, playing bingo on her phone, and spending time with her nieces and nephews; she had a remarkable way of radiating positive energy and love. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Raymond, her 3 children, 9 total grandchildren, 2 brothers, Louis DeClaybrook lll, and Walter DeClaybrook, both of Hartford, CT, 2 sisters, Janna DeClaybrook of New London, CT, and Lisa DeClaybrook of CA, and a host of relatives and friends. Misty was all about her family, and her favorite saying was "We are all we have". Her legacy will continue to live on through us all. She is deeply loved and will be missed forever. Family and friends whose lives were touched and impacted by Misty are welcomed to join us in a celebration of her life at a future date. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfrot for the DeClaybrook family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020.