Kowalczyk, Mitchell
Mitchell Kowalczyk of Branford died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Anna Kudej Kowalczyk. Mr. Kowalczyk was born in New Haven March 9, 1929 son of the late Czeslaw and Natalia Czaskosz Kowalczyk. He served in the U. S. Army. He was a Postman with the New Haven Post Office for 30 years, until retiring in 1986. After retiring he became the sexton and handyman at St. Elizabeth Church in Branford until his illness in 2014. He especially enjoyed his weekends at the cottage on the lake in Kent with his family. An avid dog lover, he was never without the companionship of his beloved dog Remy. He is survived by his children Paul (Kathleen) Kowalczyk of Branford and Janet (Dennis) Woxland of Guilford; and his grandchildren, Lauren and Zachary Woxland. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ted and Henry Kowalczyk.
His funeral procession will leave from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Saturday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford at 11:00. Interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Visiting hour prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511 or to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, sd.ewtn.com. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2019