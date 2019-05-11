Milardo, Mitchell

Mitchell Milardo, 27, of Hamden, lost his battle with heroin addiction on May 7, 2019. It is difficult to capture Mitchell's life in an obituary - especially because his adult life was largely defined by addiction. He was a kind-hearted, caring man who was there for his friends in recovery and when able, never failed to help others.

As a youngster, he played soccer, although he skipped down the field more than he ran! He played baseball and most years was chosen to be on the Hamden Fathers All Star Team. Mitchell went with the flow and also put up with a lot of his sister's shenanigans just to make her happy. Mitchell was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and proudly wore and displayed any type of paraphernalia he could find.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, Patricia Young-Milardo and Joseph Milardo III and his sister, Amanda. Nephew of John & Angela Young; Daniel & Debbie Young; Nancy Young; Karen Milardo and James Milardo. Cousin of Cody, Brittany, Hailey, and Ashley Young; Michael Andrews, Carrie Andrews, and Matthew Milardo. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Karla Young and Joseph and Pauline Milardo.

The family would like to suggest in lieu of flowers, to donate to any non-profit organization that is helping others fight this soul robbing disease of addiction. Suggestions in CT are Lebanon Pines, (a long-term treatment program) 37 Camp Mooween Road, Lebanon 06249 and McCall House (a sober living facility) 58 High Street, Torrington 06790. May God bless the warriors who have helped Mitchell along the way and the EMTs who have saved his life countless times. You are the true heroes and we thank you.

Please join us for a service honoring Mitchell's life on Monday, May 13th. The funeral procession will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Monday morning at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Calling hours will be Monday morning prior to the Mass from 9-11 a.m. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019