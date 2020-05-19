Timpko, Mitred Archpriest NicholasMitred Archpriest Nicholas Timpko, age 78, beloved husband of Matushka Anastasia Kowal Timpko of Waterbury, fell asleep in the Lord on May 16, 2020. He served as Pastor of Three Saints Orthodox Church of Ansonia for 27 years, retiring in 2006 and was granted the title Pastor Emeritus. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. For full obituary, memorial contributions and online condolences, see