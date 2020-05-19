Mitred Archpriest Nicholas Timpko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timpko, Mitred Archpriest Nicholas
Mitred Archpriest Nicholas Timpko, age 78, beloved husband of Matushka Anastasia Kowal Timpko of Waterbury, fell asleep in the Lord on May 16, 2020. He served as Pastor of Three Saints Orthodox Church of Ansonia for 27 years, retiring in 2006 and was granted the title Pastor Emeritus. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. For full obituary, memorial contributions and online condolences, see
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved