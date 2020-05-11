Molly Hirshfield
Hirshfield, Molly
Molly Lebedeker Hirshfield, born and raised in New Haven, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. She was 103 years old. After raising her family she spent her retirement years with her husband Jack in Highland Beach, Florida. She leaves four children: Marjorie Greenberg, Merle Goldstone, Mark Goldstone and his wife Christine, and stepson Gary Hirshfield and his wife Nina (Deceased). Additionally, she is survived by her three grandchildren, Wesley (Andrea) Goldstone, Lara (Adam) Lunin and Derek Goldstone, and four great-grandchildren,Calla and Ivy Goldstone, Elyse and Drew Lunin. She will be buried next to her husband Jack at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park. Molly was a kind and caring person with a remarkable sense of humor, who made friendships for life and was adored by their families as well. She had an adventurous spirit and loved the ocean. For many summers she and husband cruised from Florida to Maine on their boat "The Stroller" visiting family and friends along the way; the Branford Yacht Club was her home port. She was the only centenarian in her family and her long life was a blessing to all those she left behind.
A private graveside funeral service was held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 493 Whitney Ave., New Haven was in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit: www.wellerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
