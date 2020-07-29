1/1
Mona S. Vendola
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vendola, Mona S.
Mona Saxon Vendola, age 86, entered into eternal rest peacefully on July 28, 2020. She was born in New Britain, CT on July 9, 1934, daughter of the late Mary Ellis Saxon and Manuel Saxon. Mona is survived by her loving children, Emily Samander, Mary-Lou Mattei, and Christopher (Susan) Vendola, devoted grandchildren, Salena Samander (Kenneth Comfort), and Genna (Theodore) Kanaras, beloved great-grandchildren, Alessia and Theodore Kanaras. Mona is also survived by her loving companion, John Salerno, sister, Margaret Mirante, and brother, Manuel Saxon. Mona was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Samander. A longtime West Haven resident, Mona's greatest accomplishment was going back to high school and receiving her diploma at the age of 68. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo, cooking, crocheting, singing and playing the organ, going to the casino, and spending time with her great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her.
Visitation will take place on Friday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mona may be made to Klingberg Family Centers, Development Dept, 370 Linwood St., New Britain, CT 06052. To leave a message for Mona's family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved