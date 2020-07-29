Vendola, Mona S.Mona Saxon Vendola, age 86, entered into eternal rest peacefully on July 28, 2020. She was born in New Britain, CT on July 9, 1934, daughter of the late Mary Ellis Saxon and Manuel Saxon. Mona is survived by her loving children, Emily Samander, Mary-Lou Mattei, and Christopher (Susan) Vendola, devoted grandchildren, Salena Samander (Kenneth Comfort), and Genna (Theodore) Kanaras, beloved great-grandchildren, Alessia and Theodore Kanaras. Mona is also survived by her loving companion, John Salerno, sister, Margaret Mirante, and brother, Manuel Saxon. Mona was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Samander. A longtime West Haven resident, Mona's greatest accomplishment was going back to high school and receiving her diploma at the age of 68. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo, cooking, crocheting, singing and playing the organ, going to the casino, and spending time with her great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her.Visitation will take place on Friday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mona may be made to Klingberg Family Centers, Development Dept, 370 Linwood St., New Britain, CT 06052. To leave a message for Mona's family, please visit our website,