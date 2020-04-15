|
Johnson, Monica
Monica Esther (Brady) Johnson, age 95, of Stuart, FL, formerly from West Haven, CT, peacefully passed away April 8th, 2020 at Your Life Assisted Living in Stuart. She was born April 16, 1924 in Dublin, Ireland. Her family left Ireland in 1928. They traveled to Liverpool England to board the vessel S.S. Cedric, arriving at Ellis Island on March 7th, 1928. What an adventure for a soon to be 5-year-old, her younger brother Albert, mother and Father. The family eventually settled in North Haven, CT.
She married Robert Johnson on Nov 23, 1950. They moved to West Haven, CT. Choosing West Haven as their forever home in 1951. Monica lived in the home they built for 65 years. Her husband Robert was employed by S.N.E. Telephone Company and (Bob) passed away in 1986. They were married for 36 glorious years. Their marriage produced three beautiful children, Diane Johnson R.N. Ellen Fisher M.D. and Richard Johnson P.A. (Holly) of North Conway, NH. She was predeceased in death by her husband Robert, daughters, Diane and Ellen.
Monica had a long and rewarding career as secretary to City Council of West Haven, CT, retiring in 1993. Monica loved working for the City Council of West Haven. In 1982 the city of West haven issued a proclamation delivered by Mayor Lawrence Minichino declaring April 16th Monica Johnson Day stating "Monica has always gone out of her way to help anyone who comes to the Council office, in particular the members of City Council, giving her all to make their duties as council people easier."
Monica truly loved the city of West Haven and its residents. Each year she chaired the 4th of July Fireworks committee making sure that everyone had an opportunity to enjoy the BEST fireworks display around. When budget money was tight, she still made it happen seeking donations from residents and businesses. A plaque honoring Monica sits in Savin Rock Park for her tireless efforts.
Monica was a member of the West Haven Irish American Club and Italian American Club. Monica was a resident of Maplewood Assisted living in Orange, CT before moving to Florida in Nov. 2016 to reside with her daughter Ellen.
She will be dearly missed and remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, gentle and gracious spirit. She will forever be in our hearts.
Monica will be cremated, and her ashes returned to West Haven Funeral Home where she will be buried alongside her husband Bob and daughters Diane and Ellen at a later date.
Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, FL, along with West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, West Haven, CT is in charge of arrangements.
The family will appreciate friends leaving personal remembrances at www.Aycockfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020