Glaser, Morfydd
Morfydd Mai Glaser, a resident of Hamden CT since 1953, passed away peacefully at her home in the Whitney Center on September 15, 2019. Mrs. Glaser was born in Birkenhead England on May 11, 1925, the youngest of three girls and was raised initially in Wales in a Welsh-speaking community. Her father, pioneering minister of the Welsh Presbyterian Church Edward Cynolwyn Pugh, immigrated with his family to Chicago, IL, in 1929. After the Great Depression, the family returned to Wales to live with relatives in the small hamlet of Cwmgwrach in S.Wales where Mrs. Glaser enjoyed living on a farm and riding to her rural primary school on a pony. The family returned to the US to live in New York City where her father obtained the position of Minister of the Welsh Church of New York. Morfydd attended George Washington High School where she met her lifelong friend Susan Douglas, and joined the Arts Student League of New York to pursue her serious interest in painting. She and Susie added a third friend, Phyllis Duskin, to what became an infamous trio rooming together as actress, artist and model. They lived upstairs in a Greenwich Village apartment where with upstairs neighbors Marlon Brando, Jack Palance and Richard Burton they shared many nights of deep "conversation". At age 20, while volunteering as a candy striper at Columbia University Hospital during WWII, she met her life partner, Dr. Gilbert H. Glaser, then the chief Resident in Neurology. A whirlwind courtship followed and two months later the couple married with the Rev. Pugh presiding. Gil served as a US Army Captain and was transferred to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX where Morfydd began a successful career as a commercial artist. After the war the couple returned to New York and then moved to New Haven, CT where Gil founded the Department of Neurology at the Yale New Haven Hospital. In the absence at that time of any paid professional opportunities for commercial artists in New Haven, Morfydd threw herself into suburban life raising a family and engaging in volunteer work to advance the artistic life of this burgeoning university town. She was a founder and Director of the Art Goes To School program that brought yearlong art appreciation classes cost-free to the inner city New Haven public school system, and was a founding member and later Chair of the Board of the Creative Arts Workshop in New Haven. Mrs. Glaser is survived by her son Gareth Glaser and his wife Barbara Glaser, daughter Sara Dumont and her partner Bob Miles, and her grandson Gareth Glaser Jr. and his wife Kimberly Glaser. It is the family's wish that in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Creative Arts Workshop of New Haven, CT. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm Street, New Haven, CT. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019