Moses T. Wang, 83, husband of the late Helen Wang, passed away on April 7, 2019 after a short illness. Moses will be remembered by his children, Laura Williams of Hamden, Joyce Danega of Victorville, CA, Stephanie Wang-Galaske of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Roland Wang of North Branford, and James Wang of Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Aaron and Donald Wang, Winnie Lim, and Helen Lim; grandchildren, Zoe, Zacharie and Seth Danega, Allison, Marissa and Natalee Wang, Ian and Mia Wang, and Haven and DJ (Donald Joseph) Galaske. Predeceased by his siblings, Mary Sumkian and Miriam Kesuma. Moses was born on October 24, 1935 in Shanghai, China to the late Hou Ren and Minnie Wang. He was educated at Chapman University and Loma Linda University in California as an X-Ray Technician. He worked in his field at various facilities for 54 years. He will be missed by his family, friends, the church community he served, and especially his many grandchildren.

Friends may visit with his family on Thursday, April 11th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Moses' family would like to invite friends to join them after the service at the New Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, Humphrey St., New Haven, for refreshments. For information or to send a condolence, please see obituary at:

