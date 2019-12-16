|
|
McManus, Muriel A.
Muriel Ann McManus, 94, of Orange and formerly of Glen Rock, NJ, beloved wife of Thomas McManus, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1925 in New York, NY to the late James and Mary Dunn.
Muriel is survived by her children, Gerard (Judy) McManus, Ellen (Thomas) Pfeiffer and James (Debbie) McManus; grandchildren, Michelle (John), Ashley, Megan (Ian), Jenna (Kris), Brian (Mallory) and James; six great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019