Gutierrez, Muriel AlbanoMuriel Albano Gutierrez, 74, of New Haven passed away August 24, 2020 in CT Hospice. Daughter of the late John and Janice Burr Albano. Beloved sister of Maria Albano of Orange. Mother of Tracy Smith of New Haven. She also leaves her former husband Galo Gutierrez of New Haven. Prior to her retirement Muriel worked for Turbine Components of Branford.Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Tuesday morning in Mount St. Peter Cemetery in Derby at 11:00. (Please meet at cemetery office at 10:45). Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Muriel's guestbook online at