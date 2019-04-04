Wright, Muriel K.

Muriel Kenney Wright of Hamden, beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Wright, died peacefully on March 29, 2019 after a long, happy life. She was born on June 15, 1924 to Thomas and Pauline Kenney. Muriel was the much-loved mother of Barbara Jarvis(Glenn) and Patricia Sampara, both of Hamden. She was predeceased by her sons Jay and Thomas, his wife Mary-Kay and her son-in-law, Duke Sampara, her brother Jack Kenney and her sister Letha Guarniere. Most of all Muriel loved her family, will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was the cherished grandmother of Kerri, Matthew, Caitlin, Emily, Haley, Molly, Jessica, Alex, Becky and Tyler. Her most treasured title was GG, Great-Grandmother, to Seth, Will, Jayden, Kaylee, Rory and soon to be born Jack. Muriel loved family gatherings," the more the merrier "she would always say! Through the years, she became "Gram or GG" to many! Muriel was loving and devoted to all whose lives she touched. At Muriel's request there are no Calling Hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Church, Hamden on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to: One Breath One Hope, 6 Huntington Ridge Road, Wallingford, CT. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019