Muriel Knoll
1924 - 2020
Knoll, Muriel
Muriel Hyde Knoll 96, of West Haven beloved wife of the late Robert A. Knoll passed away on October 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. Loving mother of John (Beverly) Poe and Dolores Danz all of East Haven, Florence (Joseph) Dzikas and Melissa (Rob Strickland) Santamauro all of West Haven. Muriel is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Eva Ford, Mildred Perrilli, Dolores Cascio, Amy Lane and Florence, Vincent and George Hyde Jr. Former mother-in-law of Ginger Poe and predeceased by her previous husband's John W. Poe Jr. and Walter Brumley and son-in-law Geoffery Danz. Muriel was born in New Haven on May 13, 1924 daughter of the late George E. and Florence Thomas Hyde. She started the West Haven Touch Down Club in 1962 along with Dorothy "Dot" McHugh. Muriel enjoyed singing in the choir and played in the bell choir at the First & Wesley Methodist Church and was a communion stewart for over 20 years. Muriel's family would like to thank Nicole Heineken for the special care shown to her during her illness.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First & Wesley United Methodist Church, 89 Center St., West Haven, CT 06516 or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Muriel's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
