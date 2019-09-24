|
Lipman, Muriel
Muriel Lipman passed away on September 22, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Muriel was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Jerome and Dorothy Blum. She married Bernard Lipman February 17, 1945 in New York City. Muriel is survived by two sons, Daniel and Michael and daughters-in-law Bettine Lipman and Cathy Forsberg, grandchildren Carrie Perry (Jimmy Perry), Sarah Sherman (Adam Sherman), and David Lipman. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Gemma Perry, Marcella Perry, Rory Sherman and Reese Sherman. Muriel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Bernard Lipman in 2007, her brother and sister-in-law Jay and Malca Blum of Woodbridge and her parents. Muriel received a Bachelors of Science degree in biochemistry from Cornell University and a Masters of Science degree in microbiology from Yale University. She began her professional career as a partner with her husband in a family business, Marshall Laboratories, Inc. in Hamden Connecticut, specializing in vaccines for the poultry industry. Muriel then worked two decades for Yale University in their microbiology and medical school research facilities, specializing in electron microscopy.
Upon "retirement" from Yale, she began a career in art, taking courses at Southern Connecticut University and Creative Arts Workshop. She went on to win awards in juried shows around Connecticut and was a prolific artist and a friend to many in the local art community. In her spare time, she created needlepoint heirlooms for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, became a master bridge player, entering many tournaments in the area. Muriel put family and friends first in her life, spending many hours preparing food and providing a loving atmosphere to her family and friends. Her last years were spent at Whitney Center, where she was instrumental in creating revolving art exhibits for residents and guests in the public areas of the facility. She also began a program to screen art related videos monthly to the residents of Whitney Center. She also played bridge with various residents and friends at the Center.
Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019