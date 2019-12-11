|
|
McKenzie, Muriel
Muriel Ann McKenzie was born March 6, 1962 in New Haven, CT to the late Kenneth V. Oliver, Sr. and Carol D. Oliver. She graduated from Wilbur Cross High School. She transitioned this life Friday, December 6, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Sydney McKenzie; three daughters, Deborah Oliver-McKenzie of New Haven, CT; Ariel and Adaiah McKenzie of Hamden, CT; one son, Aaron McKenzie of Hamden, CT; one grandson, Andrew McKenzie of Hamden, CT; her mother Carol Oliver of New Haven, CT; five brothers, Kenneth Oliver, Jr. (Renee), Mark Oliver (Laverne), and Nathan Oliver of New Haven, CT; Theodore Oliver (Sheila) of Bloomfield, CT; Philip Oliver (Mikki) of Hamden, CT. A celebration of her life will take place Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight Street, New Haven, CT. Friends may call Monday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the McKenzie family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019