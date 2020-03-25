|
Chapman, Muriel N.
Muriel N. Schmaelzle Chapman died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Muriel was born in New Haven and was a lifelong resident of Connecticut, spending her later years snow birding to her favorite Florida spot, Venice. Muriel worked for many years until her retirement for the Connecticut Unemployment Office rising through the ranks to Manager. She enjoyed many hobbies, one of which was bridge, achieving the status of Gold Life Master. She enjoyed sailing and traveling the world. She leaves behind her loving family, daughters Marybeth Zuckerberg (Sid), Amy Schmaelzle, son Daniel Schmaelzle (Mimi) and her niece, Patricia Wenger (Richard). She was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Debbie Schlesinger (Peter).
She took great joy in her grandchildren, Erika Fletcher, Kirsten Grier (Hamisi), Jonathon Head, Jessica MacKenzie (Ken), Adam Schmaelzle, Landen Schmaelzle and Ben Zuckerberg. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Kenny MacKenzie, Zack Voltz, Chantelle Fletcher, Harrison and Kianna Grier. Our family is ever grateful to Lame Futah who in her loving way, made her final years as comfortable as they could have possibly been. Muriel will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in a timely way when we can all get back to the business of celebrating life again. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jack Viele Fund at Eli Whitney Museum, Smile Train and during these troubled times your local food pantry. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2020