Muriel R. Coyle, 100, a former resident of Second Avenue, West Haven died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Grimes Center, New Haven. Daughter of the late James W. and Anna Kelly Coyle she was born in New Haven on March 2, 1918. She retired from the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad where she worked most of her life. Muriel was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Coyle and her brother Donald Coyle. She is survived by cousins. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday morning February 19, at 9 a.m. at the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019