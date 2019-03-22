New Haven Register Obituaries
Rosen, Muriel S.
Muriel (Sheitelman) Rosen, age 94, formerly of New Haven and Boca Raton FL, devoted wife of the late Malcolm Rosen, died on March 21 at her residence in Weston, MA. Born in New Haven January 15, 1925. She was a daughter of Charles and Sadie Sheitelman. Beloved Mother of Deborah Rosen (Peter Robertson) of Watertown, MA, Beth Rosen (Jonathan Ames) of Waltham, MA and Kenneth Rosen of Brookline, MA. Cherished grandmother of Sadie Rosen Robertson of San Francisco. Dear sister Eileen Greenberg of Hamden, CT.
Funeral Services at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 80 Jewell St., New Haven, Sunday, March 24 at 12:00 noon. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com<http://www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
