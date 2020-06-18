Mychal D. King
1989 - 2020
King, Mychal D.
Mychal Darryl King, 31, of New Haven, departed this life June 12, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 8, 1989, a son of Darryl King and Stefanie Caldwell King. Mychal was employed at FGO Logistics in North Haven as a Dispatcher. In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his children: Makhi, Ramire and Jayden King; a brother, Stephen E. King; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
