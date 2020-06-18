King, Mychal D.
Mychal Darryl King, 31, of New Haven, departed this life June 12, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 8, 1989, a son of Darryl King and Stefanie Caldwell King. Mychal was employed at FGO Logistics in North Haven as a Dispatcher. In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his children: Makhi, Ramire and Jayden King; a brother, Stephen E. King; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 18, 2020.