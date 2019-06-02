Mann, Myldred

Myldred Abroms Mann, 96, died peacefully early Saturday morning, June 1st, in her apartment at Whitney Center, surrounded by family. Myldred was born August 13, 1922, in Louisville, KY, to Ruth and Abe Abroms, and grew up with three younger brothers in Dermott, AR, where her parents ran a department store. She graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin. As a young married woman she lived first in Los Angeles, then in Cleveland, MS, where she and her husband Jay Mann ran a department store and raised three children before moving to Arizona and then to California. After 50 years in Palo Alto, CA, Myldred moved to Hamden, CT, in November 2017, to be near her children. Predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband Jay Mann, her youngest child Ellen Mann (Renato Tuazon), her youngest brother Gene Abroms (Harriet), and her sister-in-law Judy Abroms (Hal), she is survived by her brothers Hal Abroms of Birmingham, AL, and Bill Abroms (Madonna) of New Orleans and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving to celebrate her memory are her two children Marc Mann (Margaret) and Cindy Mann (Sostena Romano), both of Hamden, CT; her grandchildren Emily Mann, David Mann (Ronalee), Aleks Romano (Stephen Ivany), Michael Mann, Maya Worley-Mann Lujan (Jason), Malinda Tuazon (Michelle Dobrow) and Meg Tuazon Shemai (Barak); and her great-grandchildren Westley and Eliana Mann, and Levi Shemai. She was lovingly cared for by Peggy and Larry McGill of Menlo Park, CA, who made her move from California possible. There will be a memorial gathering on Tuesday, June 4, at 121 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to LEAP (31 Jefferson Street, New Haven, CT 06511 or leapforkids.org) or Music Haven (315 Peck Street, Box A10, New Haven, CT 06513 or musichavenct.org) Published in The New Haven Register on June 3, 2019