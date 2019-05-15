New Haven Register Obituaries
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myles Fischer Obituary
Fischer, Myles
Myles L. Fischer, 71, of West Haven passed away peacefully Tuesday May 14. 2019 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Diane Ventura Fischer. Myles was born August 28, 1947 a son of the late Julius and Estelle Baruch Fischer. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kimberli (Keith) Lundgren, Jordan (Shauna) Fischer, Shaun (Andrea) Fischer, and Nicholas Fischer; his cherished grandchildren, Joshua Lundgren and Aiden Fischer; a sister Barbara (Sam) Shaulson and his best friend Jager the family dog; as well as many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Myles was an avid NY Mets and NY Jets fan. Myles loved the summer and family gatherings, especially Saturday night dinners. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in Beaverdale Memorial Park Friday at 10:00 a.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is proud to be assisting his family.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2019
