|
|
Thistle, Myra A.
Myra Thistle, 71, of Madison passed away peacefully on Wednesday at her home with her husband and sons at her side. Born in 1948 in New Haven, CT to Peter Kelly and Ann Kelly, Myra attended Sacred Heart High School and Southern Connecticut State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971. She taught for many years at Wallingford Adult Education where she prepared countless students to obtain their high school equivalency diplomas. Myra loved to cook, read, entertain, and spend time with her family. She is survived by Douglas Thistle of Madison, CT, husband of 40 years; sons James (Dana) of Darien, CT and Charles of New Haven, CT; sister Betsy Champlin of Fort Smith, AR and brother David Kelly of Franklin, NC; and grandchildren Katherine, Madeline, and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by brother Peter Kelly of Branford, CT. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Church in Madison followed by reception at the Madison Surf Club. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019