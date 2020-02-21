|
Gordon, Myrna T.
Myrna Tashman Gordon, 85, of New Haven, Connecticut died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in New Haven on December 29, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Rose (Greenberg) Tashman. Beloved wife of Alvin David Gordon, mother of Susan Gordon of Watertown, Robin Gordon of West Haven, and grandmother of Ruby Kurtz of New Haven and Asa Rubman of Poulsbo, Washington.
Funeral services will be held at Congregation B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd. Woodbridge, CT. on SUNDAY afternoon February 23, at 1:30 p.m., with interment to follow in B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave, New Haven. Shiva will follow at the family's home in New Haven on Sunday evening until 8:30 pm.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to. Susan Gordon, 1 Cannon Ridge Drive, Watertown, CT 06795
To be given to: The National University of Naturopathic Medicine in Portland, Oregon.
The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2020