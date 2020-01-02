New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church
105 Clifton Ave
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Myron R. "Bro" Brochinsky

Myron R. "Bro" Brochinsky Obituary
Brochinsky, Myron R. "Bro"
Myron Russell Brochinsky ("Bro"), age 92 of Orange, died January 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, prior to Mass. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020
