Brochinsky, Myron R. "Bro"
Myron Russell Brochinsky ("Bro"), age 92 of Orange, died January 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, prior to Mass. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020