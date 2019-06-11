Home

Myrtle M. Erquhart, age 86, of Clinton, CT passed away surrounded by her family at Aaron Manor in Chester on January 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold A. Erquhart. Myrtle was born in Lubec, Maine on May 26, 1932 to the late Leo F. and Elsie (Thompson) Glidden. She retired from the Lee Co. in Westbrook after 10 years. Myrtle was a true homemaker devoted to her family and cherished grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Harold E. (Deborah) Erquhart of Clinton, John Erquhart of Clinton and Shirley (Robert) Lefkowitz of N. Dartmouth, MA, two sisters, Norma Houlihan and Gladys (Jean) Leca both of FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Frances Barton. Family and friends may gather for a memorial service at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 55 Church Road, Clinton, CT on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join in a gathering in the church hall after the service to remember, reflect and catch up with family and friends. Keenan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, to leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019
