Nadine Mary Kulenski

Nadine Mary Kulenski Obituary
Kulenski, Nadine Mary
Nadine Mary Kulenski passed away March 24, 2019. She leaves her daughter Ariel Marissa Nacca, grandson Sloan Walsh and Ariel's fiance Sam Walsh. Mother Edith G. Carbone, brothers Stanley Kulenski, Robert Carbone and sister Dannielle Carbone. Sister-in-law Heather Michaud Kulenski and brother-in-law John Montecucco. Nadine was born in New Haven, CT on August 17, 1953. She spent most of her formative years growing up in East Haven and Orange, CT.
She graduated from Amity High School and was employed by the state of CT as well as many restaurants in the area. Nadine lived in West Haven and enjoyed going to the beaches there. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and a good dinner party. She was thrilled to become a grandmother. She will be missed.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019
