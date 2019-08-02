|
|
Baldwin, Nancy A. Agostini
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Nancy Angelina Agostini Baldwin, 89, of Orange, CT, announces her passing on July 31, 2019 after a long illness. Nancy was born on December 23, 1929, growing up in Allingtown, West Haven, CT, daughter of the late Fernanda (Fannie) and Angelo Agostini. Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Donna (Anthony) D'Amato, Dawn (Jim) DeRose and Francine (Richard) Tercyak. Our dear TT was cherished by her grandchildren, Toma (Jennifer) D'Amato, Reco (Stefanie) D'Amato, Richard Tercyak, Jr., Molly Tercyak and Sara DeRose, and four great-grandchildren, Victoria, Jake, Olivia and Sage D'Amato. Nancy was predeceased by her devoted husband Donald "Baldie" Baldwin and her brothers Lawrence and Ronald Agostini.
TT's enjoyment was her family, and a true friend to all her Golden Girls. Earlier in her life, Nancy was involved in the West Haven Women's Club. Nancy was known for her prize winning Sour Cream Cake, her delicious mac and cheese and pizza, and of course, her Betty Boop collection. Nancy loved going to the casino, and being with family. TT was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and caring grandmother. It is a sad time for all who knew Fancy Nancy. We will miss her daily phone calls, just checking in to make sure everyone was safe and sound. Nancy's family would like to thank the Orange Visiting Nurse Association and all their kind staff who helped to give Nancy strength when she had her stroke. We would also like to deeply thank the staff of Branford Hills, Ledgewood 2, for taking care of our mom over the past year. Everyone was so kind, we can't thank you enough for all the support and love shown to Mom, including coloring with her, playing her favorite music, Rod Stewart and just sitting with her praying. Mom is now comfortable and at peace. TT had such a wonderful, long life. There is now another empty chair at our table that will never be filled. Keep on Boopin TT.
Visitation will take place on Monday from 4 to 7 o'clock at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. Nancy's funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019