Cusick, Nancy A.
Nance A. Cusick, 58, a lifelong New Haven and Hamden resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Masonic Health Care after a courageous struggle with MS. She is the daughter of John S. and Julia E. Cusick. Nance is survived by her mother, Julia, of Hamden, brother, John Jr. (Wendy) of Bethany, and Stephen (Carol) of Florida. She leaves behind two adoring nieces Julia F. and Maria L. Cusick, as well as many loving family members and friends. Born in 1961 in New Haven, CT, Nance had a childhood filled with Catholic education, family centered activities and hiking with her dogs. Her academic experiences included a BA in Education from Southern CT State University and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Columbia University. She worked as an occupational therapist in the Traumatic Brain Injury Department at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, ACES, and other therapy facilities. Nance devoted herself to the aiding and assisting of others both in her professional therapy career and her relationships with family and friends. She wove a vigorous career path treating both young and old using conventional therapy and alternative modalities rooted in ancient wisdom traditions. She was equally comfortable at a patient's bedside or therapy session as well as off the beaten path, hiking thru Nepal to the Mt. Everest Basecamp or trekking in the Amazon Rainforest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Assoc. of America, (800) 532-7667. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019