|
|
Black, Nancy Ann
Nancy Ann Black, age 58, of Ansonia, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. Born on March 24, 1960 in Derby to Annette (Hicks) Black of Derby and the late Fulton Black. Cherished mother of Vincent, Morese, Kevin, James Black all of Ansonia. Loving sister of Alfreda Black-Lilly, Gary Black both of New Haven, Deanna Green of Ansonia, Donald Green Jr. of West Haven, and Jason Black of Derby. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by two sisters Annette and Pamela Black, stepfather Donald Green Sr., and brother-in-law Douglas Lilly.
A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 o'clock. Visitation in Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery Ansonia. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019