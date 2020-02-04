New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Orange Congregational Church
Orange, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy B. Nielsen


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy B. Nielsen Obituary
Nielsen, Nancy B.
Nancy B. Nielsen, age 90, of Orange, passed on February 1, 2020 at CT Hospice. For 67 years, she was the loving wife of Donald R. Nielsen. She was born in New Haven, November 25, 1929, daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude Unger Burnham. She is also survived by her son Brent Nielsen and his wife Shirley of West Haven, her grandchildren Katherine (David) Busk and Jeffrey (Angela) Nielsen and her 4 great-grandchildren Mason, Lacey, Jaxson and Jaymeson. Nancy grew up in West Haven and Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School, Class of 1947. She worked for SNET in the accounting department, where she met her husband. She loved flowers, had many gardens and was the Horticulture Chairman for a time with the Orange Garden Club. She was very active in the Woodhaven Ladies Golf Assoc. Nancy was the First Lady Member of The New Haven Gridiron Club, she served many years as treasurer. Nancy hosted many Hall Of Fame Cookouts and Football Tailgates. She was inducted into the Gridiron Hall of Fame in 2013. The family would like the thank CT Hospice, Branford for the wonderful care they gave Nancy while she was there.
A Memorial Service will be held in Orange Congregational Church, Orange, CT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. There are no hours for visitation. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to either CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -