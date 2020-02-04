|
Nielsen, Nancy B.
Nancy B. Nielsen, age 90, of Orange, passed on February 1, 2020 at CT Hospice. For 67 years, she was the loving wife of Donald R. Nielsen. She was born in New Haven, November 25, 1929, daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude Unger Burnham. She is also survived by her son Brent Nielsen and his wife Shirley of West Haven, her grandchildren Katherine (David) Busk and Jeffrey (Angela) Nielsen and her 4 great-grandchildren Mason, Lacey, Jaxson and Jaymeson. Nancy grew up in West Haven and Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School, Class of 1947. She worked for SNET in the accounting department, where she met her husband. She loved flowers, had many gardens and was the Horticulture Chairman for a time with the Orange Garden Club. She was very active in the Woodhaven Ladies Golf Assoc. Nancy was the First Lady Member of The New Haven Gridiron Club, she served many years as treasurer. Nancy hosted many Hall Of Fame Cookouts and Football Tailgates. She was inducted into the Gridiron Hall of Fame in 2013. The family would like the thank CT Hospice, Branford for the wonderful care they gave Nancy while she was there.
A Memorial Service will be held in Orange Congregational Church, Orange, CT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. There are no hours for visitation. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to either CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020