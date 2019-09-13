|
|
Stitzer, Nancy Bellin
Nancy Bellin Stitzer 68, Passed away on Thursday, September 12, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved and cherished wife to Jordan Stitzer of 44 years. Born in New Haven on April 14, 1951 daughter of the late Alice (Markle) and Benjamin Bellin. Loving and caring mother to Sarah (Duncan) Pratt and Zachary Stitzer. Adored Nana to Eli and Samuel. Treasured sister to Mindy Horwitz (the late Paul). Dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on Sunday morning, September 15, at 10:30 a.m. with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, CT. Shiva will follow at the family's home in Cheshire until 6p.m. Monday from 1-4, then 6:30-8:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to, Beverly Levy Discover to Cure, Yale School of Medicine, Att. Lisa Stuart 310 Cedar St., LSOG 305, P.O. Box 208063, New Haven, CT 06520-8063. To sign an online Registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 14, 2019