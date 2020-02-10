|
Harrison, Nancy C.
Nancy C. Harrison died peacefully on February 4, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice, following a short illness.
Nancy was born on September 4, 1938 in Florence, MA to the late Aubrey D. and Jennie D. Harrison. She was a lifelong resident of Branford, graduating with honors from Branford High School in 1956. She later attended South Central Community College in New Haven, CT, studying business administration.
Nancy began her career after graduation working for Connecticut Coke in New Haven. Her area of specialization soon became human resources management. She worked for Flexible Tubing in Guilford, and then was a key partner in the start-up of Eastern Management Services (EMS), also in Guilford, and subsequently became co-owner of that business. From 1972-92, she served as the secretary of the Guilford Chamber of Commerce. In 1993, she began employment with the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven, from which she retired in 2008. During her retirement, she combined her love of animals and stellar customer service skills in a part-time job working the front desk at Mill Pond Veterinary Hospital in Branford.
A lifelong parishioner of the First Baptist Church of Branford, Nancy served as a member of the Board of Deacons from 2005 to 2010.
Nancy was known for her vibrant and fun-loving spirit, abundant generosity and well-honed sense of humor. She was very social and outgoing and quickly made friends wherever she went. She took after her father in her athleticism and enjoyment of sports, playing varsity basketball in high school, and was an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the UConn Women's basketball team. Nancy loved living on the shoreline and spent many happy times sunning, swimming and boating at Branford Point. Gardening was another favorite activity, and she took great pleasure in planning her garden layouts and watching the flowers bloom and thrive. A skilled cook who grew up in a Yankee meat-and-potatoes household, she learned from friends how to make a pasta sauce that was second to none, delectable Swedish meatballs and, from her mother, turkey stuffing that surpassed the Thanksgiving bird itself. Her last few years brought multiple health challenges through which she persevered with courage and determination and never ceased to find joy in living.
She is survived by her younger sister, Suzanne D. Harrison of Oconomowoc, WI, and her beloved tuxedo cat, Benji.
Burial will be private at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions to celebrate Nancy's life and honor her memory may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E. Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020